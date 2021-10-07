Birthday Club
Demo underway on 420 Main building ahead of Nov. implosion

Demo on 10/7/21 on 420 Main building in Evansville
Demo on 10/7/21 on 420 Main building in Evansville(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are still more than a month away from the total demolition of the 420 Main building downtown, but we’re already starting to see some demo.

As we’ve told you, exterior demolition on the Sycamore Building started last month.

Now, some of the walls have also been removed on the 420 Main Building.

This is all part of a demo plan for the entire bock.

420 Main is the tallest building within a 100 mile radius.

The implosion date is set for Sunday, November 21.

