Affidavit: Man accused of shooting vehicle after argument

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after police say he fired shots at another driver following an argument.

Officers were called to the Virginia Food Mart Wednesday afternoon after a man called, saying he was shot at while driving at Divison and Gavin.

When officers arrived, they found two bullet holes in the victim’s car.

The victim told offers he was driving west on the Lloyd when a black Dodge Ram started driving erratically behind him.

Both the victim and the driver of the Dodge Ram exited the Lloyd onto Division Street.

The affidavit states the Dodge pulled up beside the victim at the Garvin intersection and the two started arguing about the suspect’s erratic driving.

According to officials, when the victim started to pull away, his car was struck twice with gunfire.

Police say the victim managed to get a photo of the truck’s licenses plate as it was leaving the scene.

The picture of the license plate led officers to a home in the 200 block of East Maryland Street, where they found the suspect’s truck.

While making contact with two people sitting outside the residence, officers say 44-year-old Gregory Goodwin came out of the home.

Authorities say the victim was able to pick Goodwin out of a photo line-up as the man who allegedly shot at him.

Goodwin was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he faces criminal recklessness and attempted battery charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.