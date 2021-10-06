Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating an early morning shooting. They say one person showed up at the hospital after being shot. Now police are looking for suspects.

A teenager accused of murder is expected in court today. Police say he’ll be tried as an adult.

CenterPoint plans to build a new facility in Posey County, but the project price tag could mean more dollars on your monthly bill.

The fun continues on West Franklin Street today. Grab that munchie map and maybe an umbrella as the centennial celebration kicks off again and that half pot continues to soar.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Sheriff's deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park
Matthew Hayko
Man sentenced in Spencer Co. child molesting case
Dubois County
Licenses suspended due to owed child support may be reinstated
Elite Air building new Evansville facility, leaving Newburgh
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 10/6
Fall Festival completes second night of events
Fall Festival completes second night of events