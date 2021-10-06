Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating an early morning shooting. They say one person showed up at the hospital after being shot. Now police are looking for suspects.

A teenager accused of murder is expected in court today. Police say he’ll be tried as an adult.

CenterPoint plans to build a new facility in Posey County, but the project price tag could mean more dollars on your monthly bill.

The fun continues on West Franklin Street today. Grab that munchie map and maybe an umbrella as the centennial celebration kicks off again and that half pot continues to soar.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.