VCSO: Crash on St. Wendel Road

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The crash happened on St. Wendel Road, and roads between Hwy 65 and St. Joe Road are temporarily closed while crews investigate.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the single car crash.

This is a developing story.

