USI men’s basketball program generates excitement at the Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USI basketball season is just around the corner and on Monday night, both the men’s and women’s teams were introduced to the city of Evansville at the Fall Festival.

USI men’s basketball Head Coach, Stan Gouard is now in his second season at the helm of the men’s program, and he says there’s a lot to look forward to now that fan energy has returned.

“We’re an athletic team. we play really fast, we’re going to play some defense, and we’re just trying to do our best on the basketball court and bring home a national championship for Evansville,” Coach Gouard said.

Despite pandemic setbacks, the men’s team ended last season 12-5 overall. This season, they return 4 starters in guys like Clayton Hughes and Mateo Rivera, but they also bring in new threats like Castle grad Isaiah Swope.

Now a redshirt junior, Jacob Polakovich will hit the court for the first time since following Coach Gouard from U Indy.

”It’s really exciting to be able to come back and play out there, especially for my first year being here on an actual team,” Polakovich said. “You can expect us to play really fast. We all get together and get along really well. I think we are going to play fast and physical.”

Practice resumes Oct. 15, following the team’s debut at Midnight Madness.

The men open up their season at home on Nov. 18 against Oakland City.

