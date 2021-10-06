Tox Away Day set for this weekend in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro are hosting an event where residents can get rid of household hazardous waste.

This is happening Saturday at the Daviess County Operations Center at 2620 Highway 81 in Owensboro.

That will be from 8 a.m. until noon.

The event will be in a drive-thru format with workers on-site to help with waste items.

The following items will be accepted.

Lighter Fluid

Thinners

Turpentine

Adhesives

Old Gasoline

Polishes

Kerosene

2 Cycle Gasoline

Propane

Used Motor Oil Lead Acid Batteries

Oil-Based Paints

Aerosols

Cyanides

Acids & Caustics

Drain Cleaners

Bleach

Household Cleaners

Rat Poisons

Fluorescent Bulbs

Pesticides

Insecticides

Fertilizers

Lawn Chemicals

Antifreeze

Fire Extinguishers

Ni-Cad Batteries

Lithium Batteries

Alkaline Batteries

Smoke Detectors

Pool Chemicals

Strong Chemicals

Asbestos

Pharmaceuticals

Oxygen Cylinders

CO2 Cylinders

Freon Cylinders

Helium Cylinders

PCB Materials

Aluminum Paint

Reactives

Flammable Solids

Animal Repellant

For specific questions, contact the Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.

