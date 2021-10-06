Tox Away Day set for this weekend in Daviess Co.
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro are hosting an event where residents can get rid of household hazardous waste.
This is happening Saturday at the Daviess County Operations Center at 2620 Highway 81 in Owensboro.
That will be from 8 a.m. until noon.
The event will be in a drive-thru format with workers on-site to help with waste items.
The following items will be accepted.
- Lighter Fluid
- Thinners
- Turpentine
- Adhesives
- Old Gasoline
- Polishes
- Kerosene
- 2 Cycle Gasoline
- Propane
- Used Motor Oil Lead Acid Batteries
- Oil-Based Paints
- Aerosols
- Cyanides
- Acids & Caustics
- Drain Cleaners
- Bleach
- Household Cleaners
- Rat Poisons
- Fluorescent Bulbs
- Pesticides
- Insecticides
- Fertilizers
- Lawn Chemicals
- Antifreeze
- Fire Extinguishers
- Ni-Cad Batteries
- Lithium Batteries
- Alkaline Batteries
- Smoke Detectors
- Pool Chemicals
- Strong Chemicals
- Asbestos
- Pharmaceuticals
- Oxygen Cylinders
- CO2 Cylinders
- Freon Cylinders
- Helium Cylinders
- PCB Materials
- Aluminum Paint
- Reactives
- Flammable Solids
- Animal Repellant
For specific questions, contact the Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.
