Several Daviess Co. Public Schools selected for Family Friendly Schools Learning Network

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - 13 schools in the Daviess County Public School District are among the 58 in the state selected to participate in the Family Friendly Schools Learning Network.

Officials say it is a peer learning group that is designed to increase family engagement as a primary strategy for improving student learning.

The schools were selected by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, through its Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools.

According to Brigitte Blom, who serves as president and CEO of the Prichard Committee, the goal is for “Kentucky schools (to) once again start feeling like a community hub, where students, parents, educators and caregivers are all engaged in supporting student learning.”

Administrators from Audubon, Burns, Country Heights, Deer Park, East View, Highland, Meadow Lands, Sorgho, Tamarack, West Louisville and Whitesville elementary schools, Burns Middle School and Heritage Park High School will participate in the program through May 2023.

According to a press release, each school will choose from a menu of training and services that best meet the needs of their students and families.

They will then participate in surveys each spring with a goal of continuous improvement.

The experience will feature a combination of group learning sessions, small group coaching sessions, and increased awareness and access to resources and services that increase family engagement.

In addition to being supported by the DCPS district and the Prichard Committee, schools will also be supported by staff of Berea Partners for Education, the Kentucky Department of Education, Learning Grove and the National Center for Families Learning.

Families are encouraged to contact their schools for more information about this program and its benefits for students.

You can find more information here.

