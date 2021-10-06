Scattered rain likely today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A low pressure system spinning off to our southwest will wrap rain up into the Tri-State today. The best chance of rain is this morning, but isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible through this evening and into Thursday before tapering off completely Thursday night into Friday.

A few thunderstorms and some pockets of heavy rain are certainly possible, but it looks like the threat of severe storms will stay to our south today with the heaviest rain focused to our south-southeast. Most of the Tri-State will probably pick up a quarter-inch to an inch of rain between today and tomorrow, with the highest totals expected east of I-69.

In addition to the rain, there are also some areas of patchy fog across the Tri-State this morning, so you may want to give yourself just a little extra time to get where you are going. Most locations are starting the day in the mid 60s, and we will climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight, the mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances continue as temperatures fall back into the low to mid 60s.

Thursday may be just a degree or two warmer as we will not see as much rain Thursday morning and may get a few peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

As the last of the rain moves out and sunshine returns, our temperatures will climb into the lower 80s Friday and mid 80s this weekend. That is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year!

A weak cold front will swing through our region early next week, bringing us a very slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday and dropping our highs back into the mid to upper 70s.

