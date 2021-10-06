Birthday Club
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a person was shot on the southeast side of Evansville early Wednesday morning.

We’re told police got a call for shots fired just before 2:30.

They were called to the area of Marshall Avenue near Highway 41.

Police say while they were searching the area, they got a call about a gunshot victim showing up at the hospital.

Police say they aren’t exactly sure what led up to the shooting at this point.

They say suspects did approach the victim’s house.

Right now, police say they’re looking for at least two to three people.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

