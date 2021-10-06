Officials: Henderson Co. park vandalized over the weekend

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Henderson County Parks and Programs say someone vandalized the property at Charles Alexander Park in Smith Mills over the weekend.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials say it’s disappointing to have individuals vandalize a county park where children play and families have picnics.

They say it’s upsetting for someone to destroy the grounds that park employees work so hard to keep looking nice.

Officials are asking residents in the Smith Mills community to help keep an eye on the park.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to contact Henderson County Park and Programs at 270-844-4725.

