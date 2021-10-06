Occasional rain through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Intermittent periods of rain will linger over the Tri-State Wednesday evening through Thursday night. Most of the showers will be light and short-lived. A few areas of heavier rainfall possible, especially overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Skies will clear Thursday night and Friday should be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs on Thursday and Friday will cklkimb into the upper 70s to around 80. Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Monday and Tuesday.

