Mt. Carmel restaurant burglarized

(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mt. Carmel Police Department is investigating a burglary.

It happened Sunday at the Twin Rivers Family Restaurant on Hydraulic Avenue.

Officers say someone broke in and stole nearly $3,000 in cash and checks.

They say more than half of the cash was in one and five dollar bills.

Crimestoppers will pay a $500 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

