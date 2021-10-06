Mt. Carmel restaurant burglarized
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mt. Carmel Police Department is investigating a burglary.
It happened Sunday at the Twin Rivers Family Restaurant on Hydraulic Avenue.
Officers say someone broke in and stole nearly $3,000 in cash and checks.
They say more than half of the cash was in one and five dollar bills.
Crimestoppers will pay a $500 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.
