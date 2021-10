EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

It happened after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 7th and Columbia.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

He appeared to be conscious at the scene.

We’re working to get more information from police.

