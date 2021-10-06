Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 8 new COVID deaths from our area

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,675 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 976,802 cases and 15,413 deaths.

There were eight newly reported COVID deaths from our Indiana counties.

Two deaths came out of each Vanderburgh, Gibson and Warrick counties. There was one new death reported in both Posey and Pike counties.

The state map shows 64 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 27 new cases in Gibson County, 23 new cases in Warrick County, 14 new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in both Posey and Pike counties, and eight new cases in both Perry and Spencer counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 31,360 cases, 467 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,044 cases, 126 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,019 cases, 184 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,617 cases, 54 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,693 cases, 42 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,384 cases, 109 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,312 cases, 38 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,219 cases, 42 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park
Sheriff’s deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Matthew Hayko
Man sentenced in Spencer Co. child molesting case
Sheriff’s Office: Car goes over a guardrail in Vanderburgh Co.
Sheriff’s Office: Car goes over guardrail in Vanderburgh Co.
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

Several Daviess Co. Public Schools selected for Family Friendly Schools Learning Network
Michael Garbo.
DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State
Fall Festival fun continues Wednesday.
Fall Festival fun continues Wednesday
Nate Allen and Jayden Ketcham get engaged at the Fall Festival where they had their first date...
Couple gets engaged at Fall Festival where they had first date 7 years ago