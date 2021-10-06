Ind. reports 8 new COVID deaths from our area

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,675 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 976,802 cases and 15,413 deaths.

There were eight newly reported COVID deaths from our Indiana counties.

Two deaths came out of each Vanderburgh, Gibson and Warrick counties. There was one new death reported in both Posey and Pike counties.

The state map shows 64 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 27 new cases in Gibson County, 23 new cases in Warrick County, 14 new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in both Posey and Pike counties, and eight new cases in both Perry and Spencer counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 31,360 cases, 467 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,044 cases, 126 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,019 cases, 184 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,617 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,693 cases, 42 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,384 cases, 109 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,312 cases, 38 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,219 cases, 42 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.