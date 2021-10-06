Ind. reports 4 COVID deaths from our area counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,130 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 974,169 cases and 15,342 deaths.

The state map shows 50 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 34 new cases in Warrick County, 33 new cases in Dubois County, 14 new cases in Spencer County, nine new cases in Pike County, eight new cases in Gibson County, seven new cases in Posey County and four new cases in Perry County.

There were four COVID-19 related deaths reported from our Indiana counties.

Two were residents of Vanderburgh County, and one came from both Dubois and Spencer counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 31,297 cases, 465 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,030 cases, 126 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,996 cases, 182 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,609 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,684 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,358 cases, 107 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,305 cases, 38 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,210 cases, 41 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.