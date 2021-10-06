Birthday Club
Henderson Humane Society taking part in ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Humane Society is hosting an ‘Empty The Shelter’ event.

It’s a “BISSELL Pet Foundation” program, where adoption fees are reduced to $25 or less.

The reduced fee covers the spay or neuter, immunizations, and microchip.

Right now, officials say the shelter is full of cats and dogs so these events help lighten the load.

”We do see our adoptions go up, and we’ve already had our third one this year. So you know with COVID, with some of the hurricanes, they’ve implicated this emergency empty the shelters event. So we’ve been lucky to have it this many times already,” said Marketing Coordinator Terra Kilgore.

The event runs until Sunday.

