Fall Festival fun continues into Wednesday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s day three of the West Side Nut Club’s 100th Fall Festival.

People will gather for another day of fun on Franklin Street with food booths, rides and events.

Musical performances are slated for Wednesday night.

Starting at 7 p.m., Amateur Hour kicks off for the third night.

Then at 8, Haywire will be on stage. That will last until 10.

Later this week, we’ll have the pet parade and, of course, the main parade this weekend.

To see the rest of the Fall Festival schedule click here.

At the end of day two of the Fall Festival, the half pot soared over $250,000.

If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, you still have plenty of time.

Half pot sales run every day this week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with sales ending Saturday at 2 p.m.

The winner will be drawn at 8 Saturday night.

The winner gets half of the total money in the pot and the rest will be donated to non-profits throughout Evansville.

