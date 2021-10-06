Fall Festival completes second night of events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival finished off its second night of events Tuesday with the second night of Amateur Hour and the Queen Contest.

At the intersection of Twelfth and Franklin, things are looking a little different than they normally do. The stage was set and the crowds were gathered for night two of amateur hour.

It was a night full of singing, dancing, even some guitar. All to find the most talented kids in the Tri-State. You had to audition to perform at the festival, and there are competitions each night, ramping up to Friday night’s final night of talent, where each of the previous night’s winners will perform.

After the winners were determined, anticipation filled the air as the crowd prepared to see the crowning of its new royalty.

It was the queen contest. Each queen candidate and her escort were eighth graders, selected by vote by their peers. One couple, each from eight nearby middle schools.

The nut club’s website says the judges evaluated the candidates based on their poise, personality, appearance and general bearing.

After a brief deliberation, they decided our new monarch would be Adalyn Wilkinson from St. Joe, escorted by Brady Kassenbrook.

