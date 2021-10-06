Evansville teen accused of murder expected in court.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A teenager accused of murder is expected in Vanderburgh County Court Wednesday.

Court records show 17-year-old Samajui Barnes is expected in court this afternoon.

Police say Jonathan Stitts was shot several times and died last Friday.

The shooting happened on Parrett Street.

Later that day, Barnes was arrested and charged with murder.

He’s in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

Police say Barnes will be tried as an adult.

