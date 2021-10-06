Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville teen accused of murder expected in court

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A teenager accused of murder is expected in Vanderburgh County Court Wednesday.

Court records show 17-year-old Samajui Barnes is expected in court this afternoon.

Police say Jonathan Stitts was shot several times and died last Friday.

[EPD: 17-year-old facing murder charges following shooting on Parrett St.]

The shooting happened on Parrett Street.

Later that day, Barnes was arrested and charged with murder.

He’s in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

Police say Barnes will be tried as an adult.

Evansville teen accused of murder expected in court.
Evansville teen accused of murder expected in court.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park
Sheriff’s deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park
Matthew Hayko
Man sentenced in Spencer Co. child molesting case
Dubois County
Licenses suspended due to owed child support may be reinstated
Elite Air building new Evansville facility, leaving Newburgh
Elite Air building new Evansville facility, leaving Newburgh
Police Elyria, Ohio released photos of several of the suspects arrested in what's considered...
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting

Latest News

Evansville shooting suspect accused of attempted murder in court Wed.
Evansville shooting suspect accused of attempted murder in court Wed.
2 men facing drug charges expected in court Wed.
2 men facing drug charges expected in court Wed.
Evansville police taking part in National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Evansville police taking part in National Coffee with a Cop Day
Evansville shooting suspect accused of attempted murder in court Wed.
Evansville shooting suspect accused of attempted murder in court Wed.