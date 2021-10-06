Birthday Club
Evansville shooting suspect accused of attempted murder in court Wed.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused in a shooting on Franklin Street is expected in court Wednesday.

33-year-old Nicholas McPherson is set for a hearing later this afternoon.

Nicholas McPherson
Nicholas McPherson(Vanderburgh County Jail)

He’s facing a charge of attempted murder.

He’s accused of shooting Sammy Tuggers after an altercation outside Sportsmans in September.

Police say McPherson was kicked out because of a fight.

They say he came back, pulled a gun and shot Tuggers in the face.

