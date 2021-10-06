DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The DEA agent who was killed during an Amtrak shooting in Arizona has ties to the Tri-State.

The Mt. Carmel Police Department offered their condolences to the family and friends of DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo, who was killed during that shooting on Monday.

They say Garbo was originally from Grayville, Illinois.

Officials with Mt. Carmel Police Department say he served with the DEA since 2005. Before that, they say Garbo worked for the Nashville Metro Police Department.

