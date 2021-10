EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Seven years ago, Nate Allen and Jayden Ketcham, had their first date at the Fall Festival.

On Tuesday night, we’re told they took the next step in their relationship by getting engaged at the Fall Festival.

We’ll be catching up with the newly engaged couple later today on 14 News.

