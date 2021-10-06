Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Authorities investigating homicide in Gibson Co.

((Source: KAUZ))
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Gibson County are at a scene on Lyles Station Road.

The Gibson County Sheriff says there is a homicide investigation, but information would have to come from the coroner.

We are working to get more details from him.

Indiana State Police say they are assisting the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office with the death investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park
Sheriff’s deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Sheriff’s Office: Car goes over a guardrail in Vanderburgh Co.
Sheriff’s Office: Car goes over guardrail in Vanderburgh Co.
Shawn Bitter.
Police: Man arrested after leaving scene of crash to get more whiskey

Latest News

Fall Festival amateur hour taking place each night
Night 3 of Fall Festival underway
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Couple gets engaged at Fall Festival where they had first date 7 years ago
Couple gets engaged at Fall Festival where they had first date 7 years ago
Henderson Humane Society taking part in 'Empty the Shelters' event
Henderson Humane Society taking part in ‘Empty the Shelter’ event