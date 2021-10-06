Authorities investigating homicide in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Gibson County are at a scene on Lyles Station Road.

The Gibson County Sheriff says there is a homicide investigation, but information would have to come from the coroner.

We are working to get more details from him.

Indiana State Police say they are assisting the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office with the death investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.