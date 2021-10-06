2 men facing drug charges expected in court Wed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men facing drug charges are expected back in court Wednesday morning.

Patrick and Richard Garrett are now only facing drug possession charges.

They are no longer facing dealing charges.

Police say Richard admitted to shooting Douglas Todd Fulkerson last month on Marshall Street.

There have been no charges filed for the shooting.

Both Garretts were arrested after a search of their home during the investigation.

Court records show a bond violation for Patrick due to a positive meth test.

He was booked back into jail a couple of weeks ago.

We’ll have an update later this morning after that hearing.

