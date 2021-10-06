Birthday Club
2 men facing drug charges expected in court Wed.

Suspects no longer facing dealing charges after fatal shooting
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men facing drug charges are expected back in court Wednesday morning.

[2 men arrested on drug charges after shooting no longer face dealing charge]

Patrick and Richard Garrett are now only facing drug possession charges.

They are no longer facing dealing charges.

Police say Richard admitted to shooting Douglas Todd Fulkerson last month on Marshall Street.

There have been no charges filed for the shooting.

Both Garretts were arrested after a search of their home during the investigation.

Court records show a bond violation for Patrick due to a positive meth test.

He was booked back into jail a couple of weeks ago.

We’ll have an update later this morning after that hearing.

