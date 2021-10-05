Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A Facebook whistleblower is heading to capitol hill. She plans to tell a Senate committee that the social media company puts profits over kids’ safety.

Talk about the right place at the right time. An off-duty firefighter out walking with his daughter jumped into action and saved a man’s life when he noticed smoke coming from a home.

Someone’s waking up mega-rich! That winning Powerball ticket was sold, but unless you bought your ticket in California, you’re not that $700 million winner.

The Fall Festival kicks off day two in just a few hours. We’re live down on West Franklin this morning with a look at some of those fried yummies you can sink your teeth into.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

