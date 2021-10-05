Tickets on sale for Newburgh Ghost Walks & Ghostly Hayrides

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks and Ghostly Hayrides are set to return next weekend.

The event will happen October 15-17.

Event organizers say the tours feature stories that are rooted in history. They say they have been taken from old newspaper articles and family legends.

According to a press release, Ghostly Hayride participants will be met by turn-of-the-century storytellers and reenactors who tell stories of Newburgh’s past.

Hayrides will include old favorites from State Street and Water Street walking tours, as well as new stories about the underground railroad and Civil War Era Newburgh.

Tickets for hayrides can be bought for $15 per person.

Tickets for the self-guided walking tour are $5 per person.

You can purchase your tickets online.

Officials say the hayrides depart every 20 minutes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Each tour lasts about an hour.

