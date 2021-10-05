Sun to Increasing Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy with a 15% chance of showers...mainly during the afternoon. High temps will remain in the upper 70s behind northerly winds. Tonight, cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Due to extra clouds, high temps will ease into the mid-70s. The severe weather threat is low, but all thunderstorms produce lightning.

