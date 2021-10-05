Sheriff’s deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On September 13, Warrick County dispatch received a call about a woman having a cardiac incident at Friedman Park.

Police say dispatch stayed on the phone and guided bystanders on what to do.

People began performing CPR, and soon after, sheriff’s deputies who had been in the area arrived to take over.

A defibrillator was used, and the woman began breathing again.

In time, she was taken to a hospital and survived what could’ve been a deadly event.

Deputy Darin Clifton was the man who applied the AED and saved her life.

“It’s a good feeling, it’s what we do the job for,” Clifton said. “To help the community, and just being in the right place is all that occurred.”

Sheriff Michael Wilder said calls like these, and especially overdoses, have caused medical emergencies to become more common.

“We are seeing our deputies respond more and more to medical emergencies,” he said. “We’re not trying to be EMS or nothing, but because we are out patrolling the areas, not on stations, sometimes because we’re already driving the remote areas of the counties or whatever, we are the closest emergency unit.”

Wilder said that the bystanders who performed CPR and made sure to call 911 did the exact right thing and likely saved the woman’s life.

