Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park

By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On September 13, Warrick County dispatch received a call about a woman having a cardiac incident at Friedman Park.

Police say dispatch stayed on the phone and guided bystanders on what to do.

People began performing CPR, and soon after, sheriff’s deputies who had been in the area arrived to take over.

A defibrillator was used, and the woman began breathing again.

In time, she was taken to a hospital and survived what could’ve been a deadly event.

Deputy Darin Clifton was the man who applied the AED and saved her life.

“It’s a good feeling, it’s what we do the job for,” Clifton said. “To help the community, and just being in the right place is all that occurred.”

Sheriff Michael Wilder said calls like these, and especially overdoses, have caused medical emergencies to become more common.

“We are seeing our deputies respond more and more to medical emergencies,” he said. “We’re not trying to be EMS or nothing, but because we are out patrolling the areas, not on stations, sometimes because we’re already driving the remote areas of the counties or whatever, we are the closest emergency unit.”

Wilder said that the bystanders who performed CPR and made sure to call 911 did the exact right thing and likely saved the woman’s life.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit and killed on Lloyd Expressway identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Newburgh home destroyed by fire, homeowner hurt
Newburgh home destroyed by fire, homeowner hurt
Pier 17
Pier 17 Cajun Seafood and Bar opens this weekend
EFD: Several displaced after apartment fire in Evansville
EFD: Several displaced after apartment fire in Evansville

Latest News

Castle High School Half Pot Reaches $83,000
Castle High School Band Boosters hosting half pot
The faces behind the rides at West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
The faces behind the rides at West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
CenterPoint Energy emphasizes need for renewable energy with new plan
CenterPoint Energy emphasizes need for renewable energy with new plan
Electrical wires stolen from Evansville foster home
Electrical wires stolen from Evansville foster home