Scattered rain Wednesday-Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will continue to stream into the Tri-State Tuesday night. A few showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along a warm front by Tuesday evening, with rain chances continuing overnight through Wednesday and Thursday. While showers will be possible at any time, the best chance will be during the afternoon and evening hours each day. Rain tapers off by Friday morning, and the stage will be set for a dry and pleasant weekend. Temps through the period will stay in the middle 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, and then warm into the lower 80s over the weekend. Main threat with showers and storms will be lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

