Posey Co. Deputy Hicks to be honored at Mt. Vernon football game
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s deputy recovering from a shooting will be honored at the North Posey versus Mt. Vernon football game Friday night.
Deputy Bryan Hicks was responding to a call for a welfare check last month when a man opened fire hitting Hicks in the head.
Everyone is asked to wear blue, and bracelets will be for sale for $2 with the money going to Hicks.
PLEASE SHARE!!!!💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/2HcbVMXwVs— North Posey HS (@northposeyhs) October 5, 2021
The benefit game is Friday at 7 p.m. in Mt. Vernon.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.