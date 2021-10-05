Posey Co. Deputy Hicks to be honored at Mt. Vernon football game

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s deputy recovering from a shooting will be honored at the North Posey versus Mt. Vernon football game Friday night.

Deputy Bryan Hicks was responding to a call for a welfare check last month when a man opened fire hitting Hicks in the head.

Everyone is asked to wear blue, and bracelets will be for sale for $2 with the money going to Hicks.

The benefit game is Friday at 7 p.m. in Mt. Vernon.

