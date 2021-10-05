Old National to present check to EVSC Foundation
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old National Bank is set to present a check to the EVSC Foundation to benefit the Teacher Locker Tuesday morning.
It’s happening at 10 a.m.
Teacher Locker is a resource where EVSC educators receive free school supplies for their classrooms.
The donation is part of Old National’s Thank A Teacher campaign, which they are commemorating in conjunction with World Teachers’ Day.
