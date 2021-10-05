Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Old National to present check to EVSC Foundation

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old National Bank is set to present a check to the EVSC Foundation to benefit the Teacher Locker Tuesday morning.

It’s happening at 10 a.m.

Teacher Locker is a resource where EVSC educators receive free school supplies for their classrooms.

The donation is part of Old National’s Thank A Teacher campaign, which they are commemorating in conjunction with World Teachers’ Day.

We’ll have more on this tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit and killed on Lloyd Expressway identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Newburgh home destroyed by fire, homeowner hurt
Newburgh home destroyed by fire, homeowner hurt
Pier 17
Pier 17 Cajun Seafood and Bar opens this weekend
EFD: Several displaced after apartment fire in Evansville
EFD: Several displaced after apartment fire in Evansville

Latest News

Catalyst Church booth at the Fall Festival.
Catalyst Church booth at the Fall Festival.
100th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
Day 2 set for Fall Festival
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 10/5
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Old National to present a check to EVSC Foundation.
Old National to present check to EVSC Foundation