New taco booth makes first Fall Festival debut

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The All Saints Parish is making it’s first appearance at Fall Festival, with new taco booth.

The booth is offering Mexican street corn as well as beef, chicken and chorizo tacos.

The space at the festival is owned by Marion Educational Outreach, which has partnered with different groups over the years, but each one has struggled to get enough volunteers to run the booth.

All Saints Parishioner, Deavron Farmer says, “They first approached us and said ‘would you be interested?’ Our first response was ‘probably not, because we might have trouble getting volunteers.’ But we made the simple menu that is easy to put together, and with the folks at El Charro helping us, volunteers have been fairly easy to come by this year so we’re pretty excited about that.”

El Charro is a Mexican restaurant located on the west side of Evansville.

The restaurant is currently closed because of the festival, with a few of their chefs working the booth.

