Man sentenced in Spencer Co. child molesting case

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Spencer County man convicted of child molesting has been sentenced.

Matthew Hayko was convicted by a jury last month after four and half hours of deliberation.

He was sentenced Tuesday morning to a total of eight years. He had faced up to 12.

Court officials say four years will in prison, two will be on house arrest, and two will be on probation.

Hayko must also be on the sex offender registry for life.

Matthew Hayko (Spencer Co. Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.