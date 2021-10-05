Licenses suspended due to owed child support may be reinstated

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office say those who have had their driver’s, hunting, fishing, professional, or other license suspended because they owe child support can take advantage of a new program that may allow them to get their license reinstated.

Officials with the Prosecutor’s Office say they are offering the program in response to a new law passed by the Indiana General Assembly during the last legislative session.

The new law takes effect on January 1, 2022. However, Dubois County Prosecutor Anthony Quinn said his office will honor the reinstatement now if conditions are met.

“With hunting season getting underway, this is a great opportunity for some members of the community who have had their hunting license suspended due to unpaid child support,” said Quinn. “If they meet the requirements, they can get their hunting license for the fall hunting season.”

The conditions for license reinstatement are:

Make a payment of a lump sum equivalent to eight weeks of the child support order.

Notify the prosecutor’s office that you have made the payment by calling (812) 482-1818.

The prosecutor’s office confirms that payment has been made.

Once the conditions are all satisfied, the prosecutor’s office will activate the reinstatement of the license. Officials say licenses will remain active as long as child support payments remain current under the order.

