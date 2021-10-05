Fall Festival Half Pot reaches over $111,000 and continues growing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Perhaps the most popular booth at the Fall Festival is the Nut Club Half Pot.

Officials say that two years ago the half pot was around $18,000 after the first day. This year it was over $111,000 when it closed Monday.

The half pot sales run everyday this week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with sales ending Saturday at 2 p.m.

Once a winner is selected, they will receive half of the total money in the pot, and the rest will be donated to non-profit organizations throughout Evansville.

Publicity Chairman, Ryan Beck says it’s important to the Nut Club to give back to their community.

“We kind of feel like it’s out civic duty to help out our community. There’s so many great things that are going on that a lot of people don’t know about, all of these food booths down here are non-profits. It just feels really good to be a part of a club that takes a week out of their lives and gives back to the community,” Beck says.

Beck also says that he wouldn’t be surprised if the half pot reaches seven digits by the time it closes on Saturday.

Tickets are available at four locations on Franklin Street.

