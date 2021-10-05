The faces behind the rides at West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ferris wheels, elephant ears and games are on Franklin Street this week, but next week they could be anywhere in the country.

The showmen working the games and rides at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this week have a unique love for their jobs. So much so that they are willing to live like nomads.

“I’ve done this for 18 seasons now,” Darryl Marcrum said, a showman at the Fall Festival. “You get to see different types of people, different areas and sometimes you’re involved in something that’s really good.”

Marcrum says he tried working other jobs after taking a break from being a showman in the early 2000s.

After only a couple years away, he realized that being a showman is the only thing he loves to do.

“When I was younger it was fun because everywhere you go you can reinvent yourself,” Marcrum said. “If you have the right mindset, the nomadic lifestyle is very pleasing and enjoyable.”

Marcrum works the six warmer months of the year. He says some showmen work all year.

“Once you get in the life, it’s hard to get out,” Michelle English said, a showman at this week’s festival. “It’s the best way I can think of living. To be a normal person working a normal job, I probably wouldn’t be able to do that.”

Many of the showmen had very kind things to say about the Fall Festival.

“To be honest with you, the Nut Clubbers are incredible,” Marcrum said. “These guys come through, they clean up everything, they’re out here during the days, they’re interactive. No other place that I work at is like this.”

The Fall Festival continues throughout the week and wraps up on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.