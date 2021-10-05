EPD gives safety advice for Fall Festival goers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and medics are on standby, making sure the Fall Festival event is as safe as possible.

The Evansville Police Department says this is by far the largest event that they secure throughout the year.

Police say before you come, have a plan. Make sure family, especially those with children, know where to meet you if they get lost.

Officers say don’t be afraid to introduce your kids to police when you see them to make sure they know they can always ask for help.

EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says, “Point out some police officers and areas where there are police vehicles and tell the child, hey if we get separated this is where you need to go. A big landmark where we’re always at is the ferris wheel cause it’s easy to find and our police vehicle is right there by it.”

Another tip, if you have to park your car in a different area to get here, take a picture of the intersection so you know exactly where to go when it’s dark out.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.