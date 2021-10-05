Elite Air building new Evansville facility, leaving Newburgh

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Elite Air is moving to Evansville.

The agenda for the Area Plan Commission’s next site review meeting shows plans to put a new commercial building on Healthy Way. That’s near Green River Road and Lynch, next to the Deaconess Clinic.

Elite Air Owners announced on their Facebook Page they have broken ground on the new facility.

The Newburgh location will close in January, and the plan is to open the new Evansville location next summer.

Their post says a reason they are moving, is so Living Word Church can grow. Right now, they share the same building.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.