Electrical wires stolen from Evansville foster home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Renovation of a home for the nonprofit Foster Care in the U.S. now has to be paused because of multiple electrical wire thefts.

Owner, Jessica Angelique has been working, laying ground work for her foster home’s soon-to-be new yard while inside work has to be halted.

“The money that was set aside once the home was finished to care for youth, we now have to spend on private security,” Angelique said.

Angelique says police caught one of the thieves while it was happening, but she says others got away and keep returning. Angelique has been finding what she thinks is their tools.

“There was a box cutter, there was a small black flashlight and a pair of scissors,” said Angelique. “So they’re coming back, they keep coming back. Police said they’ll continue to do that until they take everything out of the home.”

That leaves spending her savings on a security system as her only option.

“I tried, last night, coming back and forth,” she said. “I set my alarm clock to go off every hour to come back and check on the home. It’s hard, I’m exhausted right now.”

However, tired and hurt, Angelique has decided to forgive the man police caught.

“I am allowing him to come back on October 6, and whatever he could find in the dumpster, I told him he could have,” she said.

Angelique says the man is homeless and hopes selling what he finds could get him at least a meal.

“I’m giving him a second chance because someone gave me one once,” Angelique said.

Coming from foster care herself, Angelique knows the power of those second chances.

“Every life deserves an opportunity. Everyone. And for foster kids, we don’t often get those,” Angelique said.

All of the foster home’s renovations are paid for by donation, so if you’d like to help you can donate on their website.

