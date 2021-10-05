Day 2 set for Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the second day of the 100th annual Fall Festival in Evansville, and if you didn’t make it yesterday, there’s still plenty of time to join in on the fun.

It was calm down on West Franklin Street when our Jessica Costello was down there around 5 a.m., but it’s going to look a lot different later in the day.

Starting at 10 a.m., those Half Pot tickets will go on sale until 10 p.m. The Half Pot is currently running over $110,000, and that’s only the first full day of sales.

[More information on Half Pot]

At 11 a.m., Rockturnal Emissions will start at the Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation stag. That will go until 1 p.m.

Starting at 2, rides will open up.

Tug of War begins at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., it’s Youth Day at Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation Stage, where Amateur Hour will begin at 7 p.m.

The King and Queen contest starts at 8:15.

[Full schedule for 2021 Fall Festival]

Our crew stopped by the Catalyst Church booth, #119, bright and early Tuesday to see what people can expect to see at the booth.

You can watch that interview below.

