CenterPoint Energy emphasizes need for renewable energy with new plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A public hearing will be held next week on CenterPoint Energy’s proposal to build two natural gas combustion turbines in Posey County.

Communications Manager, Alyssa Oshodi says this plan will help the corporation continue to deliver clean, renewable energy.

“That’s just one piece of that overall plan,” Oshodi said. “We look to address that strong demand for introducing renewables, but also continuing to deliver reliable service back.”

The turbine facility would cost about $323 million. According to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, CenterPoint testified that this project would add $23 to their customer’s monthly bills. Oshodi says this number is without taking any offsetting factors into account.

“We expect that the overall impact on customers will actually be less than that,” said Oshodi. “Once you look at the plan holistically, we include those additional renewables. We will be adding additional factors that will also impact sales. We actually believe that that impact will be less than that $23 a month.”

Visiting Professor of Finance at the University of Evansville, Chris Brockman, says it is not unusual for companies to raise rates like this.

“I think the thing with utilities is they have to make it public,” Brockman said. “Other companies can kind of incorporate that into the pricing of the products or services, and consumers don’t really notice it as much.”

Brockman says the testified increase of $23 would be significant.

“To some families that’s a lot,” said Brockman. “That’s a week’s worth of groceries, weeks for sending their kids to some form.”

The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville.

The hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m in the Locust Room.

