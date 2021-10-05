Castle High School Band Boosters hosting half pot

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for traveling to competitions, and other band expenses.

The band will be heading to Indianapolis for the next five weekends with their 220 kids that are in the music program. The band also just won Grand Champion in the “Clarksdale Bands of America.”

The half pot currently sits at $83,000 which they say is on track to surpass last year’s total.

Castle Band Booster Vice President, Cathy Ruppel says, “Last year our half pot hit $94,000 and the winner of our half pot actually used the money to put a down payment on their first home so it’s very exciting.”

Half pot tickets will be sold in front of Archie & Clydes in Newburgh from 5 to 8 p.m. for the rest of the week. They will also be sold in front of the Eastside and Newburgh Walmart over the weekend.

The winner will be announced Sunday on the band’s Facebook page and website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.