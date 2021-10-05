Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Annual Lighthouse Parade kicks off this week

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Lighthouse parade kicked off Monday night, with 100 lighthouses rolling down Franklin Street.

The parade is an annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival tradition, brought back to life in 1985. Some of the participants showed off their designs, which were judged on originality, creativity, overall design and layout.

Lighthouse Parade Co-chair, Josh Lefler says, “Lighthouse parade is a great tradition that actually started in the very early years of the festival going back to, like you said, 1921, so it was just a fun tradition where the kids get to come out, they make their own lighthouses, and it’s a tradition that goes back to them.”

The winners of the Parade will participate in the Main Parade Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit and killed on Lloyd Expressway identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Darrian Johnson.
EPD: Woman arrested after road rage incident
Pier 17
Pier 17 Cajun Seafood and Bar opens this weekend
Newburgh home destroyed by fire, homeowner hurt
Newburgh home destroyed by fire, homeowner hurt

Latest News

USI basketball teams introduced at Fall Festival
USI basketball teams introduced to kickoff night one of the Fall Festival
Annual Lighthouse Parade kicks off this week
Annual Lighthouse Parade kicks off this week
USI basketball teams introduced at Fall Festival
USI basketball teams introduced at Fall Festival
10/4 14 First Look
10/4 14 First Look