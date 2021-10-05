Annual Lighthouse Parade kicks off this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Lighthouse parade kicked off Monday night, with 100 lighthouses rolling down Franklin Street.

The parade is an annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival tradition, brought back to life in 1985. Some of the participants showed off their designs, which were judged on originality, creativity, overall design and layout.

Lighthouse Parade Co-chair, Josh Lefler says, “Lighthouse parade is a great tradition that actually started in the very early years of the festival going back to, like you said, 1921, so it was just a fun tradition where the kids get to come out, they make their own lighthouses, and it’s a tradition that goes back to them.”

The winners of the Parade will participate in the Main Parade Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.