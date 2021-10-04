USI Women’s Soccer Nets First GLVC Win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana sophomore midfielder Jill DiTusa (St. Charles, Illinois) scored a pair of goals in leading the Screaming Eagles to a 3-2 victory at Quincy University Sunday afternoon in Quincy, Illinois. The Eagles, who get their first league win of 2021, go to 3-4-2 overall and 1-4-1 GLVC, while the Hawks are 3-6-0, 2-5-0 GLVC.

The victory also snapped a six-match winless streak for the Eagles.

The Eagles sprinted out to a 2-0 lead early in the first half. DiTusa put USI up 1-0 with a program-record goal 22 seconds into the match, knocking in a cross from senior forward Keely Thompson (Terre Haute, Indiana). The goal was DiTusa’s second of the season.

DiTusa’s goal was scored 47 seconds faster than the record set by Kristy Weber versus Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1996 (1:11).

USI’s second goal came at 15:14 when senior forward Katlyn Andres (Louisville, Kentucky) knocked in the rebound of a looping shot by Thompson. The Eagles’ second goal was Andres’ first of the season.

The Eagles would have to settle for a 2-1 advantage at the break after the Hawks cut the USI advantage in half at the 40:01 mark on a penalty kick.

In the second half, USI would hold onto the one-goal margin until the 74:14 mark when DiTusa posted her second goal of the match and her third of the season for a 3-1 lead. She put away a cross from freshman midfielder Avery Schone (Galena, Ohio).

Quincy would cut the USI margin once again at 82:32, 3-2, but that would be as close as the Hawks would come in the final seven minutes. The Hawks’ goal was their final shot of the match as the Eagles held on for the win.

Between the posts, USI freshman goalkeeper Zoe Lintner (Wildwood, Missouri) posted her first collegiate victory. Lintner faced seven shots and allowed two goals in the win.

UPCOMING FOR THE EAGLES: USI comes home to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field next weekend when it hosts Rockhurst University Friday at 7:30 p.m. and William Jewell College Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Rockhurst is 3-4-3 overall, 2-1-3 GLVC, after tying Lindenwood University, 1-1, in double overtime today in Kansas City, Missouri. The Hawks hold a 14-4-2 series lead over the Eagles after splitting two matches last spring. Rockhurst won the regular season meeting in Kansas City, 2-1, while USI took the GLVC Tournament match-up in Evansville, 3-1.

The Eagles also lead the series, 3-2-1, in the last six meetings since 2018.

William Jewell, 0-9-1 overall and 0-7-0 GLVC, continues to look for its first victory of the season after falling to the University of Missouri-St. Louis, 1-0, this afternoon in Liberty, Missouri. USI maintains a 6-4-0 series lead over William Jewell since the Cardinals joined the GLVC in 2011 and has won the last four matchups, including last spring’s 2-0 win in Liberty.

The Cardinals are slated to visit the University of Indianapolis Friday before coming to Strassweg Field.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.