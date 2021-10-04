USI Men’s Soccer wins Third Straight, Thanks to a Zach Attack

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer won its third-straight match and completed a road-trip sweep with a 3-1 win at Quincy University Sunday afternoon in Quincy, Illinois. The Eagles rise to the .500 mark at 4-4-0 overall and 3-3-0 in the GLVC, while the Hawks fall to 4-5-1, 2-4-1 GLVC in 2021.

USI freshman forward Zach Schoenstein (Evansville, Indiana) put the Eagles up early in the first half, 1-0, with his fourth goal of the season at 10:17 Schoenstein was assisted on his goal by sophomore midfielder Brian Winkler (Philpot, Kentucky).

USI would hold the 1-0 lead through the intermission after a very even first half that saw the Eagles outshoot the Hawks, 8-6.

The Eagles wasted little time in adding to their lead to open the second half when sophomore forward Zach Barton (St. Louis, Missouri) scored to make the score 2-0 at 46:36. Barton was assisted on his third goal of the season by Winkler.

After the Hawks cut the USI margin to 2-1 with 16:50 to play, Barton scored his second of the match and sealed the victory at 84:23. He tied Schoenstein for the season lead with four goals on the season and was assisted for a second time by Winkler.

Winker, who had three assists in the win and a team-best six assists on the season, assisted on all five of USI’s goals during the road trip sweep.

UPCOMING FOR THE EAGLES: USI comes home to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field next weekend when it hosts Rockhurst University Friday at 5 p.m. and William Jewell College Sunday at noon.

Rockhurst is 4-5-1 overall, 3-2-1 GLVC, after 3-0 loss versus Lindenwood University today in Kansas City, Missouri. The Hawks hold a 21-2-5 series lead over the Eagles after tying 1-1 each of the last two seasons.

William Jewell dropped to 1-8-0 overall and 1-6-0 GLVC after falling to the University of Missouri-St. Louis, 3-2, this afternoon in Liberty, Missouri. USI and William Jewell are tied in the all-time series, 4-4-1, after the Cardinals took the match last spring, 3-2, in Liberty. The Eagles hold a 3-2-0 lead over the Cardinals in the last five matches.

The Cardinals are slated to visit the University of Indianapolis Friday before coming to Strassweg Field.

