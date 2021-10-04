Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 7

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 7:

Ray Brodie, RB, Memorial: The senior rushed 12 times for 78 yards, had 3 receptions for 113 yards, 52 yards on kick returns, and brought in 4 total touchdowns in the Tigers 49-10 win over the Reitz Panthers.

T.J. Hankins, RB, North: The Huskies dual threat rushed 18 times for 193 yards and hauled in four touchdowns, leading North to a 42-17 victory over Vincennes Lincoln.

Ashton Schuetter, RB, Jasper: The running back rushed 20 times for 95 yards, and found the end zone for a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the Wildcats 30-12 defeat of Castle.

Blayne Sisson, QB, Mt. Carmel: The signal-caller rushed 18 times for 145 yards, completed 6-of-10 passes for 130 yards, and accounted for 3 total touchdowns to keep the Golden Aces unbeaten, beating Olney 49-2.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

