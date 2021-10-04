Public hearing set over CenterPoint’s request to raise rates for natural gas facility in Posey Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is holding a public meeting and would like comments from CenterPoint Energy customers.

As we’ve reported, CenterPoint has filed to place a new electric generation facility in Posey County. It would include two natural gas-fired combustion turbines with a cost of $323 million.

It also includes a facility on the Ohio River to store, load, and transport dry ash from its coal-fired generating facilities. That cost is $12 million.

There would also be new ponds at the Brown and Culley generation facilities to store wastewater and coal-pile runoff, at a cost of about $19 million.

CenterPoint is asking for approval to cover the project cost by raising customer bills. They have testified the average customer’s bill would go up about $23 a month.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is inviting written comments from customers.

You can make they via the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at:

Public Comments Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South Indianapolis, IN 46204

Comments received by Oct. 13, 2021 will be:

1) Considered by the OUCC preparing its testimony and

2) Filed with the Commission to be included in the case’s formal evidentiary record. This deadline will be extended if the OUCC’s testimonial date is rescheduled.

Written comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45564″ or CenterPoint Energy.

Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.

The public field meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Old National Events Plaza (715 Locust St.) in Evansville.

The hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m in the Locust Room.

Consumers are encouraged to arrive by 5:45 p.m. for an overview of field hearing procedures and the rate case process.

Attendees are required to comply with all local health and safety regulations.

The field hearing’s sole purpose is to receive public testimony.

Consumers can speak directly to the Commission under oath and on the record.

Oral comments during the hearing will become part of the case record. They will carry the same weight as written consumer comments submitted to the OUCC by Oct. 13.

Utilities do not make presentations or answer questions during field hearings. The focus, again, is on public input. In this case, CenterPoint Energy filed testimony and exhibits in June 2021.

Commissioners are not allowed to answer questions about the case. They will ultimately render a decision after weighing evidence from the utility, the OUCC, and intervening parties.

No final decisions will be made at the field hearing.

The OUCC’s informational video offers an overview at www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMh9mkYwPO4 .

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.