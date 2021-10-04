Pleasant temps with mid-week showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant weather to kick off the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street Monday. Clouds will increase Monday night and will linger over the region through the middle of the week. Rain chances will increase beginning Tuesday afternoon, with showers and a few thunderstorms likely Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s through the week, with slightly warmer weather for the weekend. Rain chances should taper off by Friday.

