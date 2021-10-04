Owensboro Transit System hosting vaccination clinic Monday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There are more opportunities to get vaccinated in Owensboro Monday.

The transit system is partnering with the Green River District Health Department.

They’ll be giving anyone 18 and older the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Transit Bus Office on Allen Street.

It’s all happening from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday and again from 2 to 4:30 p.m. this coming Friday.

No pre-registration is required.

You’ll need to bring an insurance card if you have one.

