National Child Health Day: Evansville family gets help from local Ronald McDonald House

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is National Child Health Day, a day focused on raising awareness for families needing affordable childcare and healthcare.

One of the nonprofits that helps with that is Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The sound of 2 year-old Anthony Johnson’s breath hums through his machine.

The machine that keeps him alive.

Anthony was born with a heart defect, his mom Daniele Johnson was on bed rest her whole pregnancy.

“His newborn screening came back and he was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type zero,” said Johnson. “It’s the leading cause of infant death and type zeros usually only live about a month, and he’s two.”

Johnson says they had to go straight to Indianapolis for treatment right after Anthony was born.

RMHC here in Evansville made some calls, and Daniele had a place to stay.

“As they were traveling up there they got a phone call from the Indy house saying ‘we’ve got you, we’ll take care of you when you get here,” said Evansville RMHC Executive Director, Theresa Floyd-Maas.

“The majority of families that come to the Ronald McDonald house are traveling more than 60 miles from home, they’re traveling far away,” said Indianapolis RMHC Executive Director, Karin Ogden. “In Daniele’s case that’s exactly what happened, their family needed care that could only be provided in Indianapolis. We worked with the house in Evansville to make sure Daniele had a place to stay.”

“I had kept saying no, no, we don’t need it, I’m fine, I’ll just stay here with the baby, not realizing how much I needed a warm meal and a place to sleep,” Johnson said.

RMHC officials say there’s science behind healing faster with your loved ones close by.

“It offers an opportunity for families to stay near their children during a medical crisis or medical therapies,” said Floyd-Maas. “On National Child Health Day it’s so important that we are here for them because family-centered care has really become a forefront of that healing process.”

“The Ronald McDonald house is a second home for all of us,” said Johnson. “I don’t know where I’d be without them.”

The next time you’re at a local McDonald’s and see the coin bank near the register, that money goes straight to Ronald McDonald houses to help families like Daniele.

Officials say those coin banks actually make a huge difference.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.